New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Tuesday posted a multi-fold jump in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 1,390.10 crore during the September quarter, aided by reduced expenses.

It had clocked Rs 219.27 crore PAT in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, declined to Rs 12,282.04 crore from Rs 13,521.88 crore a year ago, while its expenses were down at Rs 10,897.52 crore from Rs 12,569.10 crore.

In a separate statement, JSP said it produced 1.90 MT of steel in the July-September period over 1.82 MT in the same period of the last fiscal, while sales remained flat at 2.01 MT.

The company's Chirodzi mine in Mozambique saw a decline in coal production at 1.11 MT as against 1.16 MT last year.

In South Africa, JSP's Kiepersol mine produced 123 KT, up from 81 KT.

During the quarter, production at Russel Vale mine in Australia was at 101 KT, down from 150 KT.

Wongawilli colliery continues to remain under care and maintenance.

"We expect the demand to be robust in the second half of the current fiscal as India continues to march to a different drumbeat," JSP Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said.

