New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd on Tuesday climbed 5 per cent after the company announced a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock for setting up a wealth management and broking business.

The stock gained 4.89 per cent to Rs 371.75 on the BSE.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications for Sub-Inspector and Constable Positions at rpf.Indianrailways.gov.in.

On the NSE, shares of the company climbed 4.98 per cent to Rs 371.95.

In traded volume terms, 29.61 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE, and over 314.18 lakh shares on the NSE.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

"The Company, BlackRock, Inc and BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte Ltd ... have signed an agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture between the Company and Blackrock, for the purpose of undertaking wealth business including incorporation of a wealth management company and subsequent incorporation of a brokerage company in India," Jio Financial said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The RIL group firm said that the joint venture further strengthens its relationship with Blackrock, Inc.

Earlier, Jio Financial Services announced a 50:50 joint venture on July 26, 2023, to transform India's asset management industry through a digital-first offering and democratise access to investment solutions for investors in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)