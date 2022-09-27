Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) Officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday held a coordination meeting the GST officials of the central government for the first time to discuss a strategy to augment revenue collection and counter tax evasions.

According to officials, Commissioner State Taxes Rashmi Singh, Commissioner CGST Commissionerate Jammu H B Negi and other senior officers from the cental and state tax departments attended the meeting.

The deliberations focused on developing a mechanism for information sharing and measures to curb tax evasion in the region.

Concerns related to jurisdiction, audit, enforcement and intelligence inputs were thoroughly discussed, the officials said.

They said the officials agreed to the proposal of sharing of information pertaining to different areas of work on monthly intervals.

They also decided to put in place modalities between the officers of both the departments to make knowledge and work experience sharing a regular feature.

Singh said that there is a need to have a regular interface between the officers of both the departments.

