Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the region has the potential to become a leader in Ayurveda because of its diverse fauna.

Sinha made the remark as he led a consecration ceremony at Government Ayurvedic Medical College and hospital in the outskirts of Jammu city.

An idol of Bhagwan Dhanvantari was installed in the college during the ceremony.

Sinha during the event in Akhnoor said, "Jammu Kashmir has the potential to lead the country as a wellness and Ayurveda hub. Efforts towards this goal can be greatly augmented with the help of startups by young entrepreneurs and Ayurveda graduates."

J&K is bestowed with a wide range of medicinal and aromatic plants, he said.

"We need to run a sustained campaign to make the farmers aware about the huge potential of herbs and medicinal plants so that they can harvest fruits of new green revolution," he added.

Sinha said the integration of Yoga, Ayurveda and other Indian systems of medicine into the mainstream of public health system requires the "undivided attention" of doctors and other stakeholders.

"It is our collective responsibility to promote the best practices of traditional medicine systems and sensitize students, farmers and the public on Ayurveda to build a more resilient and sustainable healthcare ecosystem," he said.

Sinha also the college administration to start the PG Courses.

