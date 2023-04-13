Anantnag, Apr 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a project worth Rs 240 crore to increase the mutton production.

"We have sanctioned a project worth Rs 240 crore to make Jammu and Kashmir self sufficient in mutton requirements. Currently, we are importing around 40 per cent from other states," Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo told reporters.

Also Read | 'Christians Are in Danger, a False Picture', Centre to Supreme Court on Plea Alleging Attacks on Minority.

He was here to attend the Mustard festival, celebrating the successful campaign for bringing around 1.40 lakh hectares of land under mustard cultivation.

"Our aim is to diversify the crops and increase the acreage under high value crops. In this regard, our focus is now on vegetable production. We are trying to bring 8,000 hectares of additional land under vegetable crops," Dulloo said.

Also Read | UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency To Release the Results Tomorrow; Students Can Check Results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Responding to a question, he said efforts will be made to promote tourism at mustard fields which sparkle in bright yellow colour during spring time.

"We are today celebrating the mustard revolution. We have increased the mustard crop to 1.40 lakh hectares of land. Our 70 per cent of cultivable land used to remain idle during the Rabi season which has not come down to only 20 per cent, " he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)