New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) JMC Projects on Friday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 1.48 crore in the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.13 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

Total income in the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,368.50 crore as against Rs 848.43 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI KKS

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)