New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) JNPT and New Mangalore Port on Monday handled 120 tonnes of medical oxygen on a priority basis, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

The ministry also said India's largest container port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, handled four medical-grade oxygen-filled cryogenic containers with a total quantity of 80 tonnes.

Each cryogenic container carried 20 tonnes of liquid medical-grade oxygen, and these medical-grade oxygen containers were loaded in Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates, and reached India on Monday, it added in the statement.

Indian Navy's INS Kolkata reached New Mangalore Port on Monday carrying 40 MT of oxygen from Kuwait, it added.

The cargo also comprised of five tonnes of oxygen cylinders and four high-flow oxygen concentrators, the statement said.

The ministry has directed all major ports of India, including Kamarajar Port Ltd, to waive off all charges levied by Major Port Trusts, including vessel related charges and storage charges. It also directed them to accord the highest priority in the berthing sequence to the vessels carrying oxygen-related consignments. HRS hrs

