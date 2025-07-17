New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A delegation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) met National Testing Agency (NTA) officials on Thursday and demanded that UGC-NET June 2025 results be announced immediately.

The meeting took place shortly after the NTA announced through a post on X that the results of the exam would be declared on July 22.

Despite the announcement, the JNUSU delegation, led by its president Nitish Kumar, submitted a formal letter urging the agency to ensure the timely declaration of the results and called for an official notification clarifying the timeline.

The union noted that the delay was causing uncertainty for thousands of candidates, especially those seeking admission to PhD programmes, including at JNU, where the admission process is already underway.

