Lucknow, Jul 5 (PTI) Employment fairs for youth will be held at all districts of Uttar Pradesh in the days leading up to World Youth Skill Day on July 15, officials said.

The employment fairs held under the UP Skill Development Mission will feature local industries and direct hiring opportunities, assigning nodal officers for preparation, an official statement issued on Saturday said.

Nodal officers are being appointed by the district magistrate for the preparation of the employment fair.

Besides the job fairs on July 12-14, skill training programmes will also be organised.

Kapil Dev Aggarwal, UP Minister (Independent Charge) of Vocational Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Department said the programme will feature success stories of skill development, exhibition of training centres, motivational sessions and cultural presentations.

Successful trainees of the district will be honoured and key industry representatives will also be recognised. Moreover, the exhibition will showcase products made by training institute students.

