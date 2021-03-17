Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI): John M Thomas has taken over as the new Chief Executive Officer of IT Parks-Kerala, bringing to his new assignment, years of experience and expertise acquired while working with top global companies.

An MBA in Information Systems, Operations and Finance from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, he succeeds Sasi Pilacheri Meethal, who relinquished his post on Tuesday.

"The IT sector in Kerala has been thriving even during the COVID-19 pandemic," noted Thomas, whose previous assignment was with Equifax Inc. Atlanta, USA as Cloud Data Migration Leader.

"The states IT business is seeing a positive trend. New business models are evolving globally, especially in the IT sector."

He said Keralas IT Parks have played a pivotal role and will continue to be the front-runner in these unprecedented times,focused in the development part of setting up and upkeep of a truly world class IT infrastructure and also by enabling the human capital in cutting-edge technologies.

The Parks are ready to welcome companies and employees to the campus while adhering to the COVID protocols.

"The Parks are very positive and confident in facilitating and hosting some of the biggest names in the industry," he observed.

