New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) JSW Energy on Friday said its consolidated net profit remained almost flat at Rs 107 crore for the quarter ended in March.

The consolidated net profit stood at Rs 107 crore compared to the reported net profit of Rs 108 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said.

The total revenue stood at Rs 1,614 crore in the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 1,848 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, primarily due to reduction attributable to the impact of job work at the standalone entity.

The fuel cost for the quarter decreased by 30 per cent YoY (year on year) to Rs 701 crore.

The consolidated net worth and consolidated net debt as of March 31, 2021, were Rs 14,507 crore and Rs 6,206 crore, respectively, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 0.43X.

Cash balances stood at a healthy Rs 2,137 crore, it added.

The consolidated net profit in 2020-21 stood at Rs 795.48 crore as compared to Rs 1,099.92 crore in 2019-20.

Total income during the fiscal stood at Rs 7,159.65 crore as compared to Rs 8,559.69 crore in 2019-20.

The board in its meeting on Friday recommended declaration of dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 (20 per cent), by the members of the company at the forthcoming 27th annual general meeting.

