New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) JSW Energy on Thursday posted over 42 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 743 crore in the June quarter due to renewables capacity additions and contributions from O2 Power and Mahanadi plant.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 522 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.

According to the statement, total revenue increased 78 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,411 crore from Rs 3,043 crore, driven by organic capacity additions and contribution from Mahanadi and O2 Power.

"Strategic acquisitions fuelling EBITDA growth as Mahanadi plant contributed incremental, Rs 867 crore while O2 Power (consolidated since Apr 9, 2025) contributed Rs 219 crore of EBITDA during the quarter," it stated.

During the quarter, the net electricity generation rose 71 per cent year-on-year to 13.5 billion units (BUs from 7.8 BUs year ago) driven by organic RE capacity additions, contribution from O2 Power and Mahanadi plant and higher generation at Vijayanagar long-term tie-up.

Renewable Energy generation is up 54 per cent year-on-year to 5.0 BUs while thermal generation is up 83 per cent to 8.5 BUs.

Short-term volumes increased 58 per cent to 1.7 BUs due to shift towards domestic coal based open capacity.

Short-term thermal sales at 1,630 million units (MUs) were up 63 per cent with the shift towards domestic coal-based capacity (Utkal and Mahanadi).

