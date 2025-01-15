New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) JSW Energy on Wednesday said it has synchronised Unit 2 of its Utkal thermal power plant, increasing its operation generation capacity to 3,858 MW.

Following the acquisition of the plant under NCLT (insolvency) proceedings in December 2022, JSW Energy has fully revived and synchronised the entire 700 MW (2x350 MW) capacity at the Utkal Thermal Power Plant in about 24 months, a JSW Energy statement said.

According to the statement, JSW Energy (Utkal) Ltd, a subsidiary of JSW Energy has successfully synchronised Unit 2 (350 MW) of Utkal Thermal Power Plant (formerly known as Ind-Barath) at Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

The plant runs on domestic coal and is not tied-up under long-term power purchase agreement.

The unit comes online at a critical juncture of high demand growth and will support the nation's increasing base load demand and help support the energy security needs.

This will help the company further diversify its fuel mix, geographical spread and offtake arrangements.

The company's locked-in thermal capacity stands at 7,458 MW and with the commissioning of Unit-2 (350 MW), the operating thermal capacity will increase to 3,858 MW.

The company's total locked-in generation capacity stands at 28.2 GW. This positions JSW Energy to achieve its target of 20 GW significantly before 2030 and is committed to a net zero target by 2050.

