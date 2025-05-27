New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) JSW One Platforms Ltd, an online marketplace for construction and manufacturing materials, has reported a more than 2-fold jump in sales on its platform at Rs 12,567 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

The company mainly sells steel and cement from all major brands through its platform.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it has achieved a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 12,567 crore in the last fiscal, a 2.4 times increase over the preceding year.

JSW One said it has expanded its registered user base to over 84,000 MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) pan-India.

The platform enabled about Rs 3,800 crore in credit disbursement through banking and NBFC partners.

"In FY25 alone, JSW One facilitated the purchase of around 2 million tonnes of steel, making it India's largest steel-selling platform," the statement said.

Gaurav Sachdeva, Joint Managing Director & CEO of JSW One Platforms, said, "JSW One is a new operating layer for India's manufacturing and construction economy, integrating supply, credit, and digital intelligence so MSMEs can focus on building the country's future."

The platform offers predictable pricing, verified logistics, and credit-backed procurement, mitigating long-standing issues around quality and procurement transparency.

