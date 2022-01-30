New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Steel company JSW Steel on Sunday announced the passing away of Malay Mukerjee, who was an independent director on its board.

Mukerjee was appointed to the board of JSW Steel on July 29, 2015.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for 220 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

In a statement, JSW Steel said it announces the "sad demise of Malay Mukerjee, independent director, aged 74 years, on Saturday, January 29, 2022".

He had over 40 years of experience in a range of technical, commercial and managerial roles in the mining and steel industry, it added.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Conditions To Persist In North-West India; Wet Spell Over North-East States.

Mukherjee has held key positions like CEO of ESSAR Steel Global, member of the board of directors at ArcelorMittal.

He was also senior executive vice-president at ArcelorMittal and member of the Group Management Board in charge of mines and operations in Africa, Asia, southern Europe (Bosnia, Macedonia), CIS, Ukraine, Kazakhstan. He was also responsible for its stainless steel, pipes and tubes and technology segments.

Mukherjee holds a Master's Degree in mining from the USSR State Commission in Moscow and a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

"The company (JSW Steel) immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure both as a member of the board of directors and as a member of various board committees especially as chairman of the project review committee.

"His mentorship to senior colleagues in the organisation is irreplaceable and remains a source of inspiration forever. Mukherjee's passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company and the entire steel fraternity," the statement said.

According to industry members, Mukerjee passed away fighting COVID-19 in a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)