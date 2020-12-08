New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) JSW Steel on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent growth in its crude steel production to 13.32 lakh tonnes (LT) for November 2020.

The company's output stood at 12.90 LT in the corresponding month last year, the steelmaker said in a statement.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power With Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India at Rs 11,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

During the month under review, there was a 6 per cent growth in the production of flat-rolled products at 9.61 LT compared to 9.09 LT in November 2019.

In November, the production of long-rolled products fell 1 per cent to 2.95 LT from 2.99 LT in the corresponding month last year.

Also Read | Oppo F17 Pro Price Slashed in India by Rs 1,500; Check New Price Here.

JSW Steel is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12-billion JSW Group, which has a significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)