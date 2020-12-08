Lenovo owned Motorola officially launched the Moto G9 Power smartphone in the Indian market. The handset will go on sale in the country on December 15, 2020 via Flipkart. The device was initially launched in Europe last month with a price tag of EUR 199. The phone will be made available in Electric Violet & Metallic Sage shades. Key highlights of the handset are a 6.8-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 64MP triple rear camera setup & more. Moto G9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 8.

In terms of specifications, Moto G9 sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels.

Moto G9 Power (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

#motog9power is here! Get ready to unleash your power with a 64 MP triple camera system that allows you to capture beautiful high-res images, professional-looking portraits, & incredibly detailed close-ups. Available at ₹11,999 from 15th Dec on @Flipkart. https://t.co/jreqyJCeHE pic.twitter.com/TzIHZqKKTq — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 8, 2020

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Moto G9 Power (Photo Credits: Motorola India)

Moto G9 Power comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Moto G9 Power is priced at Rs 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration.

