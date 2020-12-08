Oppo F17 Pro price has been slashed in India by Rs 1,500. The device is listed on Amazon India & Flipkart with a new price. As a reminder, the smartphone was launched in the country on September 2, 2020 under the Oppo F17 series at Rs 22,990. Now the phone is available for sale at Rs 21,489 on Amazon.in & Flipkart. This is the first time the smartphone has received a price since its launch. The handset is listed on Amazon with a 10 percent additional discount for SBI credit card users whereas Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 1,750 on HDFC credit cards. Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition Launched in India at Rs 23,990.

In terms of specifications, Oppo F17 Pro sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio P95 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB.

Oppo F17 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, the device features a quad rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP secondary snapper & two 2MP monochrome sensors. At the front, there is a dual-camera setup with a 16MP main shooter & a 2MP depth sensor.

Oppo F17 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Oppo F17 Pro comes packed with a 4,015mAh battery with 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0 facility. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack & a USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

