New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Jupiter Wagons on Wednesday said it has secured an order of about Rs 957 crore from the Railways for the manufacture and supply of 2,237 wagons.

The offer letter has been received from the Ministry of Railways, the wagon manufacturer said in an exchange filing.

"Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) vide its letter dated March 6 has placed an offer to the company for manufacture and supply of 2,237 numbers of BOSM wagons for a contract value of Rs 956,87,67,500," the company said.

West Bengal-based Jupiter Wagons manufactures all types of railway wagons and accessories. The company also manufactures containers, commercial vehicle load bodies and commercial electric vehicles.

Jupiter Wagons shares dropped by 4.21 per cent to settle at Rs 361.90.

