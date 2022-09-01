Mysuru, Sep 1 (PTI) Eminent history professor and first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities Dr B Sheikh Ali passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday after brief illness. He was 98, family sources said.

Also Read | Kang Tae-oh, Park Seo-ham, Woo Do-hwan – 5 Kdrama Actors Who Enlisted In The Military After A Hit Show.

The history scholar was a student of Mysore University and retired from there after serving as a professor of history.

Also Read | WhatsApp Banned Over 23 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in July 2022.

"He was the first vice chancellor of Mangalore and Goa universities. He was responsible for the emergence of a number of scholars in History from the University of Mysore," a family member said.

A major share of Dr Ali's research work related to the period of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan.

Some of Ali's works include "History: Its Theory and Method", "History of the Western Ganges" (Comprehensive History of Karnataka, Volume 1, 1976), University of Mysore and "Goa Wins Freedom: Reflections and Reminiscences-1986, Goa University".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)