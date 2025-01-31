New Delhi, January 31: Shares of Kalyan Jewellers on Friday surged nearly 13 per cent after the company posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal. The stock jumped 12.83 per cent to Rs 496.80 on the BSE. At the NSE, it soared 12.75 per cent to Rs 496.85. Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.68 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 180.37 crore in the year-ago period. Total income increased by 40 per cent to Rs 7,318.19 crore during the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 5,243.20 crore in the year-ago period. Suzlon Share Price Today, January 31: Suzlon Shares Jump 5% to INR 58.17 After Previous Session’s Decline.

Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said: "We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed. The current quarter has started off well despite the volatility in gold prices. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season and expect to end the financial year on a strong note." The company is on track for the launch of 30 Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms in India during the current quarter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)