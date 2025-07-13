Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A kawariya was killed, and two others were seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a speeding car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at about 2:30 am when the three kawariyas -- Amit (35), Aman, and Abhishek -- were en route to Haridwar from Shahjahanpur district to collect holy water from the Ganga, Station House Officer (SHO), Chapar, Vikas Yadav said.

They were travelling on a motorcycle and collided head-on with a speeding car. Amit died on the spot, and Aman and Abhishek sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the SHO said.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

The car driver fled after the accident, abandoning his vehicle, which was later seized by the police, Yadav added. Further investigation is underway, the SHO added.

