New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Private sector Karnataka Bank (KBL) on Thursday said its customers can now pay customs duty online as it has been authorised by the customs department.

The bank said it has gone live on the Indian Customs Electronic Gateway (ICEGATE) of the national portal of the Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, enabling its customers to pay customs duty online.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

"This integration of KBL on ICEGATE portal will enable all our individual and corporate customers to pay customs duty at their convenience, thus helping them in the smooth conduct of their business," Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director & CEO, said in a regulatory filing.

He said this will have a positive impact on the forex business of the bank and also help in augmenting CASA (current account savings account) deposits, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Mandatory Coronavirus Sampling Tests for All International Passengers if Necessary, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)