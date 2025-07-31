New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Electronics company Kaynes Technology posted an increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.6 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.77 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations of Kaynes Technology increased 33.6 per cent to Rs 673.4 crore during the quarter as against Rs 503.9 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kaynes Space Technology Pvt Ltd, to foray into the space sector and develop satellites of all classes, the filing added.

