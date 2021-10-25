New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Charging station startup Kazam on Monday said it has joined hands with BSES to set up EV charging station network in Delhi.

The association with BSES is in line with the company's commitment to providing smart and affordable charging solutions to help India overcome its charging infrastructure challenges, the company said in a statement.

Kazam's appointment by Delhi DISCOMs, namely BSES Rajdhani, BSES Yamuna, and Tata Power DDL, for the installation of subsidised electric vehicle charging stations will be for three years through a tender that was released in July 2021, it added.

For the first 30,000 charging stations, GNCTD ( Government of NCTD ) would provide a subsidy of up to 100 per cent of the cost of the slow chargers and up to Rs 6,000 per charging point.

The subsidy will be given to the first 30,000 charging stations and would be applicable to installations in semi-public locations such as malls, workplaces, hospitals, and shops, as well as private property owners such as bungalows and apartments.

The Government of NCT of Delhi launched the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy on August 7, 2020, in an effort to make rapid progress toward sustainable development by encouraging the use of electric vehicles in the city.

The primary goal of this policy is to provide private charging facilities in semi-public sites such as commercial buildings, institutional buildings, and workplaces, as well as private property sites such as bungalows and apartments.

