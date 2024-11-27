New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the BJP-led Centre of "failing" to maintain Delhi's law and order and alleged that he was prevented from meeting the victim of a two-month-old shooting incident in Nangloi Jat.

Kejriwal claimed "BJP supporters and goons" surrounded the area and prevented him from reaching the family.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

The Delhi Police failed to act when his car was stopped, he alleged.

"I came here to meet the victims; I had no other intention. There are thousands of BJP supporters and my car was stopped. I was not allowed to reach the shop and meet the family. The shopowner's son had to come out and meet me," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

Earlier in the day, announcing his plan to visit Nangloi Jat, Kejriwal said on X, "There is an atmosphere of fear and insecurity everywhere in Delhi. Bullets are being fired in the streets, traders are being threatened, murders are taking place in public. Amit Shah ji has made a mockery of the law and order of Delhi."

"This evening I am going to meet two such families in Nangloi. Bullets were fired at one family's shop in broad daylight. The other family was asked to pay a ransom of crores of rupees over the phone. And all this is happening all over Delhi," he added.

Shortly after, the Delhi Police said in a video statement that the firing incident occurred two months.

Kejriwal claimed that despite the severity of the crime, the police had failed to address the growing concerns, particularly extortion threats.

He also accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of negligence.

The Delhi Police is controlled by the Shah-led home ministry.

"It is the responsibility of Amit Shah to maintain law and order (in Delhi) but the national capital has been turned into the country's extortion capital," the former chief minister charged.

Local AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen said in a post on X that the entire area had been surrounded by BJP goons while the police watched.

He also warned that Shah and the Delhi Police would be responsible if something happened to Kejriwal.

In the Delhi Police video statement, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Kumar Tewari said a clip of the shooting circulating on social media was two months old.

The accused behind the firing incident were nabbed and the shopkeeper is also satisfied with the police action. He was given proper security, the officer added.

With assembly polls due in February, AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads over Delhi's law and order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)