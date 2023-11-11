Alappuzha, Nov 11 (PTI) The family of a 14-year-old boy on Saturday alleged that he was beaten up by the police at the Mannancherry police station in the district.

However, police have denied the allegations.

Barkat Ali, belonging to a migrant labour family, was later admitted to a nearby hospital by his relatives.

The family members today alleged that the minor boy was assaulted by the police inside the station.

Meanwhile, police said the boy came to the station in connection with a bike accident.

"He was involved in an accident recently. He and the other party came to the police station in connection with it," police told PTI.

Police said two of his (Barkat Ali) brothers were arrested last week in connection with a theft case.

