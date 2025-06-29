Kozhikode, Jun 29 (PTI) A migrant worker was killed and two others injured after the land caved in at an under-construction building site in this north Kerala district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Eliazar Ekka, 47, a native of West Bengal.

The incident occurred during piling work for a flat complex in Palazhi, they said.

All three victims were migrant workers. A police officer said the body was recovered after an hour-long search by fire and rescue personnel.

The two injured workers are in stable condition, police added.

