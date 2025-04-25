Kochi, Apr 25 (PTI) A YouTuber was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting obscene and derogatory remarks against women actors on social media, police said.

Santhosh Varkey, known as Arattannan on social media, was taken into custody by the Ernakulam North police following complaints about his inappropriate comments on social media platforms, a police officer said.

Also Read | Who Is Raja Iqbal Singh? Here Are Key Things To Know About New Delhi Mayor.

He has been booked on non-bailable charges, police added.

Actor Usha Haseena, along with film personalities Bhagyalakshmi and Kukku Parameswaran, lodged complaints against him, police said.

Also Read | Militant vs Terrorist: What's the Difference? As NYT Faces Ire for Calling Pahalgam Terror Attack Perpetrators 'Militants', Know Defination and Meaning.

According to the complaints, Varkey's repeated posts were "degrading" to women and disrespectful to female actors in the industry.

Actor Haseena, in a complaint to the Alappuzha Deputy Superintendent of Police, demanded strict action, stating that Varkey's remarks were deeply disrespectful to women actors.

Varkey, popular for his movie reviews and criticisms of Malayalam film professionals, had reportedly claimed that all women working in the film industry have questionable character.

This is not his first arrest. Earlier, he was taken into custody following a complaint by a transgender makeup artist, who accused him of sexual assault, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)