New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 35-year-old tailor, who is a key member of an interstate drug syndicate operating from Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Nizamuddin, also known as Nizam, was arrested near Shyam Lal College in Delhi's Shahdara on February 24, he said.

Also Read | New Indian Passport Rules: From Birth Certificate Mandate, Address Removal to Colour-Coded Passports, Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes.

"Nizam, a resident of Manona village in Bareilly, was attempting to meet an individual at the Welcome area, when he was arrested," the official said.

He said Nizam's arrest follows an extensive investigation launched after an interstate drug supplier, Lalla Babu, was held from Dilshad Garden with 502 grams of heroin on January 5.

Also Read | Who Is Rohini Khadse? All About NCP (SP) Leader Who Urged President Droupadi Murmu To Grant Women Immunity From Punishment To Commit One Murder Amid Atrocities Against Them.

It was revealed that Lalla Babu was delivering the drugs to two individuals: Vijay and Jitesh, both residents of Nand Nagri. "Jitesh was arrested shortly afterwards. Vijay remains at large. Efforts are on to locate him," the official said.

Nizam was identified as the primary supplier of drugs to Lalla Babu. Analysis of call records confirmed regular communication between the two, establishing Nizam's role in the syndicate, the official said.

He said the accused had been evading arrest and his attempts to secure bail were rejected by the Sessions Court and the Delhi High Court, leading to a non-bailable warrant against him.

"Nizam, who works as a tailor, has a previous case under the NDPS Act," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)