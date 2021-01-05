Itanagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asked the officials of the public works department (PWD) to take up the construction of a 25 kilometre-long road from Gohpur Tinali in the western suburbs of Itanagar to Sangdupota in the north-eastern outskirts of the state capital on a priority basis.

It is the state's first highway under the state PWD.

"Once completed, the road will bring connectivity to several important national and state institutes being developed in the area such as the NIT, Jarbom Gamlin Law College, film institute, Army cantonment and the womens college," Khandu, who also holds the PWD portfolio, said at a meeting of the department.

He thanked the people of the area for donating land for free for the construction of the road.

