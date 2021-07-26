Chandigarh, July 26 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar La Khattar, who held a review meeting regarding planning for Kharif season 2021-22 here on Monday, directed the officials concerned to increase the number of procurement centres so as to ensure hassle-free procurement.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that along with strengthening the Mandi system and increasing the number of centres, timely arrangements for the availability of labourers, ensuring adequate number of weighing scales, gunny bags, sewing machines, in the grain markets should also be ensured.

He was apprised by the officials during the meeting that for the Kharif season 2020-21 as many as 198 mandis for paddy, 23 for moong, 19 for maize and 7 for groundnut have been established.

He was informed that during Kharif procurement 2020-21 around 56.54 lakh metric tonnes (MT) paddy has been procured, while 1099.65 MT moong, 4016.55 MT maize and 650.36 MT groundnut has been procured, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister was also apprised that as per the Centre's direction, certain parameters were to be adhered to by the states for the Central pool procurement from Kharif marketing season 2021-2022 and so far almost all the parameters are being adhered by Haryana.

The list of parameters includes online registration of farmers, online integration of registered farmer data with state's land record, integration of digitized mandi/procurement centre operations, as per the statement.

The officials informed him that registration of farmers for Kharif 2021 has been started with effect from June 10, 2021.

The Chief Minister was further apprised that arrangements for procurement of expected 62 LMT paddy during Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 have been made by all the procurement agencies.

