Mangaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy from Ujire, who was kidnapped on December 17 by a gang demanding a ransom of Rs 17 crore, was rescued from Kolar by the city police.

Anubhav, son of Bijoy and grandson of an ex-serviceman Shivan, had been abducted on Thursday evening by the occupants of an Indica car bearing yellow number plate.

Police sources on Saturday said the special squad of Mangaluru police with the support of Kolar Superintendent of Police, Kartik Reddy arrested the kidnappers.

The boy was kept in a house at Koorna Hosahalli in Malur taluk of Kolar district.

The kidnappers had called the boy's mother Sariya Bijoy, demanding a ransom in bitcoins amounting to Rs 17 crore.

Police swung into action and trapped the abductors in Kolar district.

The accused are being presently held at the Masti police station in Kolar, sources said.

All the four kidnappers, an accomplice and the person who provided the house for keeping the boy in confinement have been arrested.

The kidnappers reached the village in Kolar with the boy on Friday night, the sources said.

