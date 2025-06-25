Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 25 (PTI) Family members and relatives of a power department's contractual employee killed on duty staged a roadblock in Bhawargarh town of Baran district on Wednesday morning, demanding action. Later, locals also joined the protest.

The protesters, however, relented sometime later and agreed to a post-mortem examination of the body once the family was assured of Rs 10 lakh compensation and a case was registered in the matter.

The victim, Rajkumar Suman (25), was a contractual employee of the department. On Tuesday evening, he sustained critical injuries after he received an electric shock while repairing a fault at a transformer in the town, Baran ASP Rajesh Choudhary said.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors, after primary treatment, referred him to Baran district hospital; however, Rajkumar succumbed to injuries during treatment later at night, the ASP added.

