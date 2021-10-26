New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) State-owned KIOCL on Tuesday said it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Glencore International AG (GIAG) for supply of iron ore pellets.

KIOCL, under the Ministry of Steel, is a pellet making company.

Also Read | UKSSSC Admit Cards 2021 Released for Various Posts, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at sssc.uk.gov.in.

In a regulatory filling, KIOCL said the MoU with Switzerland-based GIAG was signed on Monday.

"KIOCL and GIAG signed a non-binding MoU...whereby KIOCL will supply iron ore pellets to GIAG for further sale by GIAG in South Korean, European and non-Chinese market," it said.

Also Read | How To Log In To Your WhatsApp on PC/Laptop.

The MoU shall be valid for a period of one year.

Iron ore pellets are used for making steel through the non blast furnace route.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)