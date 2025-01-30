Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, on Thursday held a review meeting of NLCIL projects here.

He held the review meeting along with Vismita Tej, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal. Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLCIL, functional Directors and senior officials of NLC India Limited were present in the review meeting, an official release said.

Reddy, in his address, highlighted the larger vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in creating a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047 as a part of which, reforms were being undertaken in the mining sector.

He lauded NLCIL as one of the best performing Public Sector Companies in India. He appreciated the diversification of the company into renewable energy sector on a large scale, stating it is the first PSU in the country to cross 1 GW of renewable energy, the release quoted him as saying.

Reddy appreciated NLCIL's foray into capacity addition in coal mining through its coal mines at Talabira, South Pachwara, North Dhadu, Machhakata and Patrapara. He also lauded its efforts in constructing 3x800 MW Thermal Power Project at Talabira which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister informed that the NLCIL management has been asked to explore the possibilities for implementation of enhanced accident insurance cover scheme for the workers and employees of NLC India Limited, in a period of two months.

Reddy "assured NLCIL of the fullest support and co-operation from the Coal Ministry and called upon the NLCIL family to continue its remarkable journey in its energy production, in line with vision of Honourable Shri Narendra Modiji," it said.

