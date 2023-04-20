New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Indian Cricketer KL Rahul has joined UK-based athlete entrepreneurial collective 4CAST as an investor.

Founded by Ben, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer, 4CAST provides a corporate outlet for acclaimed athletes to explore business opportunities alongside their high-level careers in sports, said a statement.

It has not disclosed the details of the investments by Rahul.

Since its inception, 4CAST has on-boarded athletes and public figures like Jos Buttler, Tyrone Mings, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Jack Nowell, Anthony Watson, Josh Denzel, Tom Evans, Chris Hughes, and Matthew Potts.

Commenting on the development Rahul said, "I am grateful to join hands with 4CAST and am really looking forward to expanding the network here and exploring better opportunities between the two 1 markets".

Ben Stokes said: "KL is a thought leader in the athlete community, has a huge following, a massive fan base and we're excited to bring them along on the journey as well".

