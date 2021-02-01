Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) The healthcare sector in Kolkata on Monday welcomed the Union budget saying that an outlay of Rs 2.24 lakh crore, an increase of 137 per cent from the previous year, will augur well for the healthcare sector.

Authorities of those medical establishments also hailed the allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine.

"In this year's budget, we see a significant rise in budgetary allocations for healthcare, particularly under the Atmanirbhar Bharat project," President of the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India, Rupak Barua, said.

Significant allocations have also been made in the development of primary healthcare infrastructure, R&D in disease identification, and for COVID-19 vaccination, said Barua, also Group CEO of the AMRI Hospitals.

Dr Simmardeep Gill, COO of the city-based CK Birla Hospitals, said, "I acknowledge and appreciate the endeavour of the government by making provisions of an outlay of Rs 2.24 lakh crore in the budget exclusively towards healthcare, which represents an increase of about 137 per cent from last year."

The allocation of Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines was much needed as it is the need of the hour, Director of SIRO Clinpharm Akahy Daftary said.

SIRO Clinpharm provides clinical research services to health care companies.

