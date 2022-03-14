Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Kolkata Port, now known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), is aiming to advance the implementation targets of the Rs 2400 crore projects under the National Gati Shakti plan, a top official of the company said

The port plans to make Kolkata a leading cruising center of the eastern region and contemplates a Rs 66 crore comprehensive project to develop three to four cruise terminals along with riverfront beautification and commercial development on a 31 acre plot at Khidderpore area in the city, he said.

Gati Shakti projects aim to bring down the logistics cost of India to seven to eight per cent in line with global standard from 13-14 per cent now.

“We have already completed projects worth Rs 700 crore. Projects worth some Rs 1700 crore are at various stages of implementation. We are striving hard to advance the project's timelines that will help bring down the total logistics cost,” SMP chairman Vinit Kumar said.

The projects will also have an impact on sustainability and check pollution in the city, he said.

SMP holds the unique advantage of having rail, road and inland water connectivity (National Waterways 1 and 2) and provides immense opportunities for stakeholders to use the port ecosystem to create a sustainable ecosystem for the transit of goods.

Kumar said the port is also seeking to modernize more berths at Haldia under public private partnership after successful completion of hand-over berth 2 to Adani group to install rapid loading systems.

He said the extended gate of Kolkata Port will be built up at Balagarh, which is about 80kms from Kolkata and will have 4-6 berths. But initially it will commence with two berths.

“The project will decongest the city and the capex will be about Rs 370 crore. We have already sent the proposal to the ministry,” the SMP chairman said.

Kumar said a study will be undertaken by the port authorities for another tunnel below Hooghly river connecting Kolkata and Howrah for road transport. These projects are envisaged to help the city reduce pollution level.

