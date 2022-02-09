Kolkata, Feb 9 (PTI) Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, on Wednesday placed its future plans, emphasising on connectivity, estate management and capacity augmentation, in a meeting to review initiatives taken by various ports to boost growth under the PM GatiShakti programme, an official said.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for economic growth and sustainable development and is driven by seven engines, namely, roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways, and logistics infrastructure.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata chairman Vinit Kumar shared the authority's integrated approach for multi-modal connectivity as envisioned in the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired the meeting to review initiatives taken by the various ports for facilitating ease of doing business and operational efficiency through technology to boost growth under the mega plan.

“Amongst many other efforts, the port has introduced a number of initiatives to reduce human intervention, including the gate appointment system, to create a paperless arrangement for EXIM processes in the port,” Kumar said.

The port remains committed to play an important role in both domestic and international trade, he said.

"With Kidderpore Dock designated for inland waterways trade and Haldia Dock to be the hub of LNG on the east coast, the authorities aspire to provide competitive services to its stakeholders and be the port of choice not only for hinterland and North East India but also eastern water grid, including BBIN (Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal) and Myanmar," Kumar said.

