Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) The upward trend in total demand and total offerings was marked after a long time for all categories of tea during Sale-08, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said on Saturday.

The auction was held on March 9 and the market witnessed a rise in total demand by 2.8 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Finance Ministry Says Centre Released Rs 1.40 Lakh Crore Tax Devolution Amount to States.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 58,287 packages (17,49,781 kg) comprising 37,032 packages of CTC leaf, 13,528 packages of orthodox, 1700 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 6,027 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met with good demand at a lower price level and a total of 7,77,921 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 140.40 per kg.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Launches 5G Services in 27 Cities in India, Tally Rises to 331; Check Details Here.

Around 73.41 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg price level and only 1.52 per cent was marked above Rs 250 per kg level, it revealed.

Western India evoked interest in better teas and other internals also marked good support. Exporters witnessed some enquiry on bolder brokens, the data reflected.

Orthodox offerings witnessed fair demand at medium price range and a total of 2,79,817 kg of different qualities was claimed at an average price of Rs 164.61 per kg.

About 38.77 per cent of total demand was for tea at below Rs 150 per kg and only 7.81 per cent was marked at a higher price level while 45.84 per cent was claimed at medium range. Middle East was active and CIS gave good support.

Darjeeling leaf again met with strong demand at a lower price level and a total of 22,558 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 150.59 per kg. Around 83.92 per cent of the total demand was observed for Darjeeling leaf at below Rs 200 per kg level while only 7.18 per cent was marked at above Rs 500 per kg. There was no demand at medium price range once again.

Major blenders did not operate. Exporters and local operators were in mainstay.

Demand for this week's dust offerings was much lower and a total of 1,79,788 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 138.85 per kg.

Around 64.11 per cent of the total demand was marked for dust offerings at a lower price level while only 0.9 per cent was observed at a higher price level, it revealed.

Hindustan Unilever operated actively while TCPL was selective. Good support was in evidence from internal and other local dealers.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust teas was 103, 56, 27 and 45 respectively during this session, the official data added.

The CTTA official also announced that Sale-9, 10 and 11 were suspended and Sale-12 will be held on March 22 and 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)