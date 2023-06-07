Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) A BIMSTEC Expo and Conclave will be held in Kolkata next week, aiming at bringing together government officials, policymakers and business leaders from the member countries.

The three-day event starting on June 13 will be attended by over 400 trade and industry representatives from seven BIMSTEC member countries - Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, according to an ICC statement.

The conclave will also have a high-level session with over 140 speakers from the BIMSTEC region.

The event will focus on a range of issues, including trade facilitation, agri-food, infrastructure development, digital connectivity, sustainable tourism, advancement of healthcare, tea, gems and jewellery, climate change, startups, and fostering innovation.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional organisation that was established in 1997. The region has a combined population of over 1.68 billion people and a GDP of around USD 2.88 trillion.

The programme is being held at a time when Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are facing economic headwinds.

The event will provide a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services, and to network with potential buyers and partners among the countries, the statement said.

It will also help promote cross-border collaboration and contribute to the growth of regional trade and investment.

The region has the potential to become a major economic powerhouse, but it needs to address a number of challenges, including trade barriers, infrastructure bottlenecks, and regulatory issues, the statement said.

