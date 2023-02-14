Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) Kolkata will host the India International Seafood Show 2023, which will feature a buyer-seller meet with a particular focus on G20 countries, organisers said on Tuesday.

The three-day event organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) will commence on Wednesday.

The Show assumed significance as the Indian seafood sector needs to regain buoyancy in the post-pandemic phase in the face of stiff global competition and a stringent inspection regime imposed by the European Union and Japan on shrimp consignments.

European Union and Japan are members of G20.

According to M Karthikeyan, director of MPEDA, around 5,000 delegates from India and other countries are expected to attend the event.

MPEDA officials said Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) would promote fish production, thereby increasing the availability of marine products for export.

Further, the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS) for the food sector is expected to realise the mantra of "Make in India" and "Make for World" by enhancing the competitiveness of the seafood processing sector.

The government in the latest Union budget announced a new sub-scheme named Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana and allocated Rs 6000 crore. A custom duty benefit of 2.5 per cent is also proposed for inputs of shrimp feed.

During 2021-22, India exported 13,69,264 tons of marine products worth USD 7.76 billion registering an all-time high export by value, while shrimp production crossed one million tons. Frozen shrimp remained the major export item in quantity and value, accounting for a share of 53 per cent in quantity and 75 per cent of the total revenue.

