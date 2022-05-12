Shimla, May 12 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh industries department on Thursday apprised a South Korean delegation about investment opportunities in the state, an official spokesperson said.

The South Korean delegation led by Kwang Seok Yang, Commercial Attache, Embassy of the Republic of Korea was informed about the comparative advantages during a discussion with Himachal Pradesh Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

Prajapati made a brief presentation of investment opportunities available in Himachal Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

The industries director also informed that Himachal Pradesh exports products of USD 3.41 million to South Korea. He invited them to make investments in Electric Park, Medical Devices Park, Bulk Drug Park, Electronic Manufacturing cluster and Agro-Food processing clusters, the official said.

Korean delegation handed over CSR products such as 21 portable air purifier for hospitals, schools, well-being products like mask packs, N-95 masks, nutrition and health care products like Ginseng Sticks, Glucose monitor to Deputy Director Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Chand.

