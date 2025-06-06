New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Surat-based KP Group on Friday said it has inked three strategic initial pacts with energy and power management solutions provider Delta Electronics India.

This collaboration spans three high-impact areas: Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Green Hydrogen and EV Charging Infrastructure and Solar PV Inverters, a statement said.

The Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed by Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director of Delta Electronics India, and Faruk Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, marking a significant step toward co-developing future-ready energy infrastructure that aligns with India's clean energy ambitions.

Delta Electronics India and KP Group already share a long-standing relationship. The newly signed MoUs deepen this collaboration and provide a structured framework to accelerate renewable energy and clean technology deployment at scale, the statement added.

The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) MoU outlines a detailed framework for developing and deploying scalable BESS projects.

In this, KP Group will help in project development, site integration, and regulatory coordination to accelerate the deployment of BESS solutions, whereas Delta will supply key power electronics, including inverters and energy management systems, along with design, integration, and commissioning support, it said.

Together, the two companies will deliver energy storage projects in India and potentially overseas markets.

As part of the pact focusing on integrated green hydrogen refuelling and EV charging infrastructure, KP Group will lead the development of green hydrogen production plants powered by renewable energy. Delta will contribute critical technology, including energy management systems, hydrogen compression and dispensing components, as well as EV charging hardware and software, and integrated energy management systems.

Both parties will jointly design and implement green hydrogen stations and EV charging hubs across India.

Under the solar PV inverter agreement, Delta will supply approximately 1 GW of next-generation grid-connected solar inverters over the next 12 months for KP Group's upcoming solar projects across India and selected overseas markets. These are future-ready, supporting both solar-only and hybrid (solar plus storage) configurations.

Niranjan Nayak, MD of Delta Electronics India, said, "This collaboration is a strong testament to the trust and shared values between Delta and KP Group."

Faruk Patel, CMD of KP Group, stated, "Our partnership is not just about products — it's about co-creating solutions that empower India's energy independence. Whether it is solar, storage, or hydrogen, we believe our combined strengths can build a cleaner, more sustainable tomorrow." KP Group brings to the table integrated expertise across project development, power generation, infrastructure execution, and renewable manufacturing, while Delta brings global experience in high-efficiency power electronics, hydrogen-ready infrastructure, and intelligent controls.

