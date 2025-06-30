New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) on Monday announced securing new orders worth Rs 989 crore in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector.

With these new orders, the company's order intake till date in FY26 has reached Rs 7,150 crore, KPIL said in an exchange filing.

KPIL, along with its international subsidiaries, have secured new orders / notification of awards of approximately Rs 989 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are particularly enthused by the traction in our T&D business over the past few years on the back of increased demand for grid infrastructure globally. We are equipped to leverage the T&D opportunity given our execution prowess and global expertise across the T&D EPC value chain ranging from design, engineering, testing, tower manufacturing, installation and commissioning."

KPIL is one of the largest specialised Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports.

