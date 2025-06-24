New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A 24-year-old labourer working at a construction site died of electrocution in Jaitpur area of southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shivam, a native of Nagla Khemkaran in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

"He was employed at a constructiom site in Jaitpur Extension Part-2. He was working as a wiring labourer in an under-construction building," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Police said a PCR call was received at Kalindi Kunj police station around 3.30 pm on Monday regarding the incident. The call reported the electrocution of a labourer at a site located at G Block in Jaitpur.

"Teams were immediately rushed to the spot and found Shivam in an unconscious state. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead," the DCP said.

Based on the caller's statement, a case was registered at Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Shivam had suffered the shock while working on wiring without adequate safety measures.

"The owner and contractor of the under-construction site have been identified but are currently absconding. Efforts are being made to trace and arrest them," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

