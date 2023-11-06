New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its arm L&T Construction has secured a large order to construct the greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport project in Andhra Pradesh.

The company did not disclose the order value. However, according to its classification, large orders value in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

Also Read | SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

The project will initially be developed to handle 6 MPA (million passengers per annum) capacity to be further enhanced to the capacity of 12 MPA, L&T said in a statement.

The Buildings & Factories & Transportation Infrastructure businesses of L&T Construction have secured a large project from the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited for the engineering, procurement and construction of the airport project.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"The key development works includes cut & fill works, terminal works with airports systems, ATC tower, airfield development works (south runway 3,800 m length, apron, taxiways, airfield ground lighting, fuel hydrant works and other facilities), landside facilities (roads, landscapes, etc.), utilities & other support facilities," the statement said.

Larsen & Toubro is presently executing the construction works of major airports at Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Navi Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)