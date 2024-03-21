Latur, Mar 21 (PTI) Authorities from Latur in Maharashtra and Bidar administration in neighbouring Karnataka have held a joint meeting to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the two districts, officials said.

Voting for the Latur and Bidar Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 7.

Officials of both the districts held a review meeting here on Wednesday.

"Effective use of manpower will be possible if work is done with mutual coordination for check posts and other necessary aspects in the border areas of Latur and Bidar districts," Special Inspector General of Police, Nanded Zone, Shashikant Mahavarkar said.

Bidar District Magistrate Govind Reddy said during the Karnataka assembly elections, the Latur administration had contributed a lot for the smooth conduct of the poll process in border areas.

"Now, the Bidar district administration will provide utmost cooperation for the peaceful conduct of the Lok Sabha polls as voting will be held simultaneously in both the districts," he added.

