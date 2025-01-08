Latur, Jan 8 (PTI) The district administration in Latur on Wednesday appealed to people to place plaques bearing the names of female members of families on their houses to strengthen women's empowerment.

Addressing a district-level meeting to spread awareness about the New India Literacy Programme, collector Varsha Thakur Ghuge underlined the importance of universal literacy and urged various sectors of society, including teachers and students, to work towards making every individual above 15 literate.

Ghuge appealed to citizens to place plaques bearing the names of women- mothers, daughters, or wives- on every house as a mark of respect and empowerment.

Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar said that despite initial resistance, the literacy programme gained momentum in Latur district.

"In addition to making citizens above 15 years literate, special efforts are being made to educate individuals in their local dialects. Schools in tribal and remote areas are conducting Saturday classes in local languages for students," he said.

A rally was organised in the morning to spread awareness about literacy.

